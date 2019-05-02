NCFPD approves election zones

The North County Fire Protection District board approved election zones for future board elections which will now be by zone rather than for at-large seats.

Three NCFPD board votes, April 16, finalized the process. A public hearing was followed by a 5-0 vote not to modify any of the proposed boundary maps. Three options had been developed, and a 4-1 vote with Ruth Harris opposed adopted one of those maps. The election voting sequence for the zone seats was approved on a 4-1 vote with John Van Doorn opposed.

“It’s a good change. I think that more civic involvement is a good thing,” f...