Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

NCFPD approves election zones

 
Last updated 5/6/2019 at 10:10am



The North County Fire Protection District board approved election zones for future board elections which will now be by zone rather than for at-large seats.

Three NCFPD board votes, April 16, finalized the process. A public hearing was followed by a 5-0 vote not to modify any of the proposed boundary maps. Three options had been developed, and a 4-1 vote with Ruth Harris opposed adopted one of those maps. The election voting sequence for the zone seats was approved on a 4-1 vote with John Van Doorn opposed.

“It’s a good change. I think that more civic involvement is a good thing,” f...



