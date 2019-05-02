Newcomers Club learns area organizations

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Newcomers group is a social organization promoting friendship, fun and activities for new residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz. The next meeting is Thursday, May 9, at 9:30 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane. All are welcome to attend and get more information about the club.

In April, the Newcomers had Kimberly from Wild Wonders in Bonsall speak to the group about their animal ambassadors, their education and outreach programs and their conservation of species and habitat. A couple of their cute critters were shown a...