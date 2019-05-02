Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Restoration Road coming with 54th annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Show

 
Last updated 5/6/2019 at 10:20am

Hotrods like this roadster are one of the featured cars at the 2019 Fallbrook Vintage Car Club Car Show, May 26.

FALLBROOK – Added to the event two years ago, Restoration Road is becoming a huge draw for the 54th annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Show, Sunday, May 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pala Mesa Resort. The show and parking are free to visitors.

Restoration Road is where vendors who provide restoration services and parts will gather to demonstrate their capabilities to show visitors. In addition, an expert pinstriper will be there performing live demonstrations of his artistry.

The featured vehicles this year are 20 hot rods and custom cars and trucks. The size of the engines, blowers and the...



