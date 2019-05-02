USDA opens application portal for new ReConnect Rural Broadband infrastructure program

WASHINGTON – Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is now accepting online applications for funding through the new ReConnect Rural Broadband pilot program. These funds will enable the federal government to partner with the private sector and rural communities to build modern broadband infrastructure in areas with insufficient internet service. Insufficient service is defined as connection speeds of less than 10 megabits per second download and 1 megabit per second upload. ReConnect funding applications can be submitted at www.reconnect.usda....