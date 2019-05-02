Wings of Freedom Tour to come to McClellan-Palomar, Ramona airports

San Diego County residents can get a close-up look at an entire squadron of World War II bombers and fighter planes at McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad and Ramona Airport during the Wings of Freedom tour. Courtesy photo

The Collings Foundation's "Wings of Freedom Tour" – World War II bombers, including a B-24 Liberator, B-17 Flying Fortress and B-25 Mitchell, and famous fighter planes, including a P-51 Mustang and P-40 Warhawk – will fly in for viewing at McClellan-Palomar, May 2-5, before flying out to Ramona airport, May 6-8.

Walking tours of the aircraft are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old and younger.

The t...