Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Gig Conaughton
San Diego County Communications Office 

Wings of Freedom Tour to come to McClellan-Palomar, Ramona airports

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/6/2019 at 10:17am

San Diego County residents can get a close-up look at an entire squadron of World War II bombers and fighter planes at McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad and Ramona Airport during the Wings of Freedom tour. Courtesy photo

San Diego County residents can get a close-up look at an entire squadron of World War II bombers and fighter planes at McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad and Ramona Airport.

The Collings Foundation's "Wings of Freedom Tour" – World War II bombers, including a B-24 Liberator, B-17 Flying Fortress and B-25 Mitchell, and famous fighter planes, including a P-51 Mustang and P-40 Warhawk – will fly in for viewing at McClellan-Palomar, May 2-5, before flying out to Ramona airport, May 6-8.

Walking tours of the aircraft are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old and younger.

The t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/07/2019 05:22