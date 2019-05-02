Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Re: 'Affordable Care Act – revisit ad absurdum' [Village News, letter, 4/18/19]

 
My dear Mr. Watson, whatever makes you believe that the government or anyone owes you anything, especially health care. Health care is the responsibility of each adult.

Former President Barack Obama’s health care law is anything except affordable. It was not read by most politicians as Nancy Pelosi stated; they just passed it now and read it later, which is as irresponsible as your words here. What you have written is not only absurd, it is spoken like a true, hands-out-for-anything-free Democrat.

Good to know the DNC and illegal population is so well represented. You should encourage people to get a job and grow up instead of seeking handouts. If you can’t feed them, don’t breed them. Oh and no, I am not a Republican.

Ruth Noyes

 
