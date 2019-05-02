Encinitas grad school adds Deepak Chopra as Consciousness Studies Professor

SAN DIEGO - The California Institute for Human Science announced the appointment of author and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra as the Encinitas school's newest professor.

CIHS is a graduate school and research center focusing on psychology, health studies and comparative religion. Chopra will serve as the school's "distinguished professor of consciousness studies and wellbeing.'' In that role, Chopra will offer academic advice to students and host special events focusing on the science of consciousness in addition to his work as a professor, said Hope Umansky, the school's co-president and academic dean.

"I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Chopra into the CIHS community,'' Umansky said. "I cannot think of a more renowned specialist who aligns with our academic values. The students and larger community will likewise benefit greatly from his association.''

Chopra said in a statement that he is "pleased to have the opportunity to work with CIHS, which for over two decades has been working to heal the unfounded schism between science and spirituality.''

The addition of Chopra will allow the school to collaborate with his foundation's Integrated Studies Health Archive & Repository. CIHS Co-President Thomas Brophy said he expects the partnership to lead to new opportunities for students as well as new avenues of research into the science of consciousness.