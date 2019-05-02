Humane society investigating abandoned goat in Oceanside

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Humane Society announced that it is seeking information about the person or persons responsible for abandoning a goat in Oceanside last month.

The goat was found dashing in and out of traffic at the intersection of College Boulevard and Marvin Street around 5:30 p.m. on April 29. A witness provided video to the Humane Society showing someone leaving the goat at the intersection and leaving in a white, four-door pickup truck.

The goat is currently in good health and is being held at the Humane Society's Escondido campus. The Humane Society did not say whether the goat would be put up for adoption. The group's law enforcement unit is investigating the goat's abandonment as a case of animal cruelty.

Residents can report information leading to the arrest of the person responsible by calling the Humane Law Enforcement Unit at 619-299-7012.