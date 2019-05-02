Legoland holds ribbon-cutting ceremony to open Duplo Playtown attraction

CARLSBAD - Legoland held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 9 to celebrate the opening of its DUPLO Playtown attraction.

The new attraction is built for children ages five and under and allows them to explore more than 10 interactive playhouses and structures.

Duplo Playtown also includes the new Lego Express Train Ride, a mini-locomotive that is geared toward children going on their first ride at a theme park.

During the ceremony, Legoland will also donate $80,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego and Southern California. Both organizations offer support to families whose kids have life-threatening illnesses.

The ceremony and check presentation are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Duplo Playtown is located at the top of Legoland Park, overlooking Miniland U.S.A.