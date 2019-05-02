Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Legoland holds ribbon-cutting ceremony to open Duplo Playtown attraction

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/9/2019 at 10:31am



CARLSBAD - Legoland held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 9 to celebrate the opening of its DUPLO Playtown attraction.

The new attraction is built for children ages five and under and allows them to explore more than 10 interactive playhouses and structures.

Duplo Playtown also includes the new Lego Express Train Ride, a mini-locomotive that is geared toward children going on their first ride at a theme park.

During the ceremony, Legoland will also donate $80,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego and Southern California. Both organizations offer support to families whose kids have life-threatening illnesses.

The ceremony and check presentation are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Duplo Playtown is located at the top of Legoland Park, overlooking Miniland U.S.A.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/10/2019 04:12