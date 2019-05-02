Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

One person killed in solo rollover crash in Valley Center

 
Last updated 5/9/2019 at 10:52am



VALLEY CENTER - A person was killed Thursday, May 9 in a solo rollover crash in Valley Center, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 8:30 a.m. on Woods Valley Road, just east of Oakmont Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation, but one person was ejected from the vehicle, Bettencourt said.

The unidentified victim was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where the victim was later pronounced dead, the officer said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.


 
