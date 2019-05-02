Bonsall's track athletes improve their times

After receiving matching sunglasses, the track team poses for a group photo to show them off, including from left, first row, Ezekiel Maletych, Ethan McFarland, Taylor Dyal, Lucas Lopez, Kyle Smith, Gunnar Streich, Nathan Bannister, Delainy Reinard, Sara La Russa, Zelphus Molino, Daniel Bertschy, Calvin Hamilton and Ethan Gates; second row, Greggor Walsh, Matthew Esposito, Michael Lewis, Max Collier, Faith Gioia, Makailey Lewis, Gabriel Sites and Nick Murphy; third row: Isabella White, Elizabeth White, Paige Gartner, Milana Collier, Conrado Acevedo Batiz, Isabella Ford, Abigayle Ford, Melina Mora, Mikayla Hinley and Caitlyn Eckert and bottom row, Austin Alanis and Jonathan Esposito. Not pictured: Wahaab Ademola

Heather Holdo and Sara Barclay

Writer Interns

So far this season, the students of Bonsall High School's track and field team have hit the ground running. Since the beginning of February, the track members have been working toward their goal of making it to the CIF San Diego preliminaries in hopes of qualifying for the state meet.

With Austin Alanis as team captain and the addition of new runners, this season is one for the books.

"This year's team has a lot more depth than last year, meaning we have more competitors for events that we didn't last year. As for times, we are running about the same as last year, but at the same time, maybe a little faster for some events," Alanis said.

Abigayle Ford said, "This year, we have a handful more of girls, allowing us to have the opportunity to have both an A team and B team for all the relays."

In order to prepare for their meets, the team takes their practices seriously. Starting out with a warmup lap and stretches, the track runners complete a series of workouts, such as a ladder or a three mile conditioning run for those who run distance and sprints, and finish up with cool-down stretches. These workouts pay off during the competitions, as many team members continue to break their personal records.

"This is a great season. Our most recent track meet was definitely our strongest. A lot of people PR-ed," Isabella Ford said.

The Ford twins beat their previous 800-meter time of 3:02, finishing 2:49, and Alanis managed to run faster than a 5-minute mile, sprinting across the finish line with a 4:59 time.

The track team will be moving onto the state finals soon.

"I've learned that success is the result of failures," Alanis said. "Many, many failures. It's so humbling, aggravating, and hungering to fail at a goal. But the drive to get that goal is what matters. If you never fail at the goal, you'll never complete the process necessary to get the time or distance you wanted. Trusting in the process is crucial. If you're not willing to hurt for it, then you're wasting your time."

Those staying on the track team next year look forward to challenging themselves even further, breaking more personal records, and staying on track to achieve great things in the name of BHS athletics.