Coach Mike congratulates Jeff Roback on tournament win

BONSALL – Jeff Roback, a sophomore attending Bonsall High School, won the Boys 16's Singles at the Love 15 Satellite Tennis Classic, held in Del Mar Heights.

"The boy I played in the finals hit real hard ground strokes. I had to run him corner to corner in order to take him down," Roback said.

Coach Mike said, "Jeff is playing real well this year. He's ranked 44 in the state in his division. Most teenage boys want to hit the ball too hard, blasting away. It's better to place the ball and work the opponent, breaking him down. Then he'll start weakening both physically and mentally. There...