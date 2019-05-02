It's never too late to learn to swim

Char Snyder

Special to the Village News

Most humans are afraid of the unknown. It is natural to avoid situations of which they are unsure. Be assured no matter how young or how experienced in life someone may be, there are rewards awaiting those who are willing to make the effort to learn to swim.

The best environment is warm water around 92 degrees. The sessions should be short, perhaps a half-hour and frequently, four or more times per week. Babies should be cared for one-on-one with the instructor for 15 minutes each day until they can join a class at around two and a half. Adults ne...