Lenaway returns to tennis and finds success

Sophomore Ethan Lenaway has led the Warriors tennis team into the CIF playoffs.

When Ethan Lenaway was 7 years old, he quit tennis. At the time, he thought his father, a longtime tennis coach, was yelling at him too much.

He said he realizes now that he was wrong.

"He was just coaching," Lenaway said.

After picking the sport up again his freshman year, Fallbrook High boys tennis' No. 1 single player is finding success in the sport.

He recently finished second in the league singles tournament and was headed with his team to the CIF playoffs earlier this week. The tournament is set wrap up Friday, May 3.

He also made it to the CIF singles tournament.

Not bad for a teen who kind of fell back into tennis.

"I started playing tennis because I needed a P.E. class and I really did not want to be in a normal P.E. class where we run miles each week and we play random games," Lenaway said. "I'd rather be around people who cared about the sport."

Lenaway's family is big in the sport, and his father has coached for 32 years. He also coached Lenaway's older brother.

"My brother was second in SoCal satellites," Lenaway said. "I'm not as good as him, but I like to tell him I am better just to mess with him."

He said his mother is a big reason he continues to play.

"My mom is a reason I play tennis too," Lenaway said. "She always comes to the matches even when they are away games."

He said an experience on the court motivates him and is one of his favorite memories.

"(My favorite memory is) playing the No. 2 ranked tennis player in San Diego County who has a full ride to SDSU," Lenaway said. "Super nice guy and willing to motivate and help."

Lenaway said he plays basketball and is planning to run track next year in addition to playing tennis. He is also a part of the Associated Student Body.

Still just a sophomore, he doesn't have any scholarship offers and isn't considering a college to attend, but said he would like to play in college, "But since I started so late, I doubt it."

He said he has a goal of becoming a firefighter one day.

Get to know Ethan Lenaway

Favorite subject?

"Chemistry, because fire is interesting. Last year it was film because I love filming and taking photos."

Favorite team?

"I don't really follow college sports at the moment. I watch high school sports and my favorite team last year was Gate City High School Blue Devils."

Favorite athlete?

"Zion Williamson. He is a clean guy with no tattoos or arm and leg sleeves and just plays the sport and in my opinion, could be the best of all time."

Favorite artist?

Brockhampton

Favorite TV show?

"I don't watch TV."

Favorite movie?

"Get Out"

