Erick Olsen to talk about 'Smart Pots'

FALLBROOK – Smart Pots are environmentally friendly fabric pots that do not leech harmful toxins into the water system. They are made in the USA.

At the Fallbrook Garden Club’s meeting Tuesday, May 28, Erick Olsen will speak about the pros and cons of “Smart Pots.”

The meeting takes place at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. Social time and refreshments are at 12:30 p.m., business meeting is 1 p.m. with the program starting at 2 p.m.

The public is welcome. For further information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Garden Club.