Writers Read presents KPBS immigration reporter

Jean Guerrero, author and KPBS investigative immigration reporter, is the upcoming speaker at Writers Read at Fallbrook Library, May 14.

FALLBROOK – Writers Read at Fallbrook Library, a free monthly author series, welcomes author and KPBS investigative immigration reporter Jean Guerrero Tuesday, May 14, from 6-7:30 p.m., in the library's community room. The featured writer will be preceded by open mic for prose and poetry.

Guerrero, an Emmy-winning journalist, will be reading from and discussing her book, "Crux: A Cross-Border Memoir," winner of the Pen/Fusion Emerging Writers prize. In this lyrical, haunting memoir, Guerrero tries to locate the border between truth and fantasy as she searches for explanations for her father's erratic behavior.

Refusing to accept an alleged schizophrenia diagnosis at face value, she takes his dark paranoia seriously and investigates all his wildest claims. She crisscrosses the Mexican-American border to unearth the stories of cousins and grandparents and discovers a chain of fabulists and mystics in her lineage, going back to her great-great-grandmother, a clairvoyant curandera, who was paid to summon spirits from the afterlife.

As Guerrero delves deeper and deeper into her family's shadowy past, she begins mirroring her father's self-destructive behavior. She risks death on her adventures, imperiling everything in her journey to redeem her father from the underworld of his delusions.

"Crux" is both a riveting adventure story and a profoundly original exploration of the human psyche, the mysteries of our most intimate relationships – and ourselves. Learn more about the author at http://www.jeanguerrero.com. Copies of "Crux" will be available for sale and signing at the reading.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig streets.

The next Writers Read, Tuesday, June 11, will feature Sara Marchant, author of "Proof of Loss," a memoir about family, loss, and resilience published by Otis Books in 2019.

For more information, contact Kit-Bacon Gressitt at kbgressitt@gmail.com or (760) 522-1064.

Submitted by Writers Read.