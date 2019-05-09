Youth Fair to happen May 17

Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Last updated 5/10/2019 at 7:11pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School Agriculture Department is holding its annual Youth Fair preceded by its Barbecue Dinner and Dessert Auction, 5:30-7 p.m., Friday, May 17. The dinner is $10 per dinner plate.

Local residents can support their local Fallbrook Future Farmers of America and 4-H Club chapters, both at the dinner and the next day at the Youth Fair, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 18, at the agriculture department, off the north end of the football field, 2400 S. Stage Coach Lane. Breakfast, lunch and refreshments will be sold while the children show their livestock.

Both events are sponsored by the Fallbrook AG Boosters.

Submitted by Fallbrook High School.

 
