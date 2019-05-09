Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Curtain Call Company announces auditions for 'Luann – Scenes from a Teen's Life'

 
Last updated 5/14/2019 at 9:16am



FALLBROOK – Curtain Call Company announced their upcoming production of Greg Evans’ musical “Luann – Scenes from a Teen’s Life.” The show will be directed and produced by Mary Fry who has many years of experience working with youth.

“Since CAST is not doing their summer workshops this year, I want to offer the youth of Fallbrook an opportunity to be involved in theater over the summer,” Fry said.

Performers ages 10-20 are invited to audition May 18, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook.

Performances will be Aug. 9, 10, 16 and 17, at Christ the King Lutheran Church. A minimum of 10 actors are required, with the opportunity for a large ensemble. Rehearsals will be Monday and Friday evenings until school gets out and will be held Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 1-3:30 p.m. No rehearsals are scheduled during the Fourth of July week. Two adult women and one adult man are also needed. All cast members will sing and do some easy choreography.

Those auditioning are asked to prepare a one-minute song with karaoke tracks only. Audition appointments are available by calling (760) 468-6302. If performers are interested in participating in the. show, but unavailable for auditions, call and make other arrangements with the director.

Submitted by Curtain Call Company.

 
