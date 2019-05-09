Paintings on silk and glass sculpture to be on display at Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – Two new art shows, hosted by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library, will be on display from May 12 to July 5. In the community room, “Painting on Silk: Personal Vision” features juried work from artists in the San Diego Silk Guild. On the Reading Patio are glassworks by Ryan Clark and Scott Beale.

The exhibition of paintings on silk include quilted pieces, wax batiks, Japanese shibori and multimedia work. These techniques follow a genre that began in China over 2,000 years ago. Using high quality silk fabric and dyes specially formulated for this material, artists find endless possibilities in transforming a white canvas into the finished work of incredibly diverse art. The artists of the San Diego Silk Guild in this juried exhibit include Olivia Batchelder, Elena Borowski, Kira Corser, Laurie Covill, LeeAnn Davis, Suzanne Knight, Nadja Lancelot, Karen Malin, Serge Nepomnin, Rachel Perlmutter, Marjorie Pezolli, Julie Sanderson, Ursula Schroter, Jenn Smith, Leslie Smith and Kaki Steward.

Sculptor Scott Beale is a San Diego native who resides in Mount Laguna. His fused glass sculptures are wave themed and sparkle with imagined movement. Ryan Clark sculpts in metal and glass. He works to find a balance between medieval and contemporary influences with a particular interest in the complex interplay of light with glass. On display is his “Scorpio II,” an 8-foot-tall scorpion’s tail.

A reception Friday, May 17, from 6-8 p.m. will honor the artists. Live music will be performed, and everyone is welcome at this free event. Attendees can even try their hand at silk painting. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.