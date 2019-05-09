County teams with Padres to raise awareness about stroke

Drooping on one side of the face is a sign that the person has had a stroke

On average, a stroke occurs every 40 seconds in the United States.

Do residents know what to do if someone is having a stroke? If they don't, residents will have an opportunity to learn during a stroke awareness event at Petco Park.

Information about the warning signs of stroke and what to do if a person is having a stroke will be provided to those in attendance when the Padres take on the Pirates, May 19.

On that date, the Padres will team up with local hospitals and the Stroke Consortium to promote stroke prevention, awareness and recovery as part of National Stroke Awareness Month. Discounted tickets for the game can be purchased at http://www.mlb.com/padres/tickets/specials/strike-out-stroke.

More than 1,000 stroke deaths occurred in San Diego County in 2018, and about 15 people are hospitalized due to stroke every day.

"Recognizing the common signs of stroke and what to do is extremely important," Dr. Kristi L. Koenig, medical director for Emergency Medical Services at the county Health and Human Services Agency, said. "It can make the difference between life and death."

If you or someone near you is having a stroke, it is extremely important to "BE FAST" and call 9-1-1 immediately. "BE FAST" is an easy way to remember the sudden signs of stroke and stands for:

Balance: Is their balance impaired? Is the person unsteady?

Eyes: Is the person's vision impaired?

Face: Is a side of the face droopy or is it numb? Is the smile uneven?

Arm and leg: Is there weakness, numbness, difficulty walking?

Speech: Is there slurred speech? Does the person have difficulty speaking?

Time: Time is critical. If you notice any of these symptoms call 9-1-1 immediately.

Prevent a stroke with these three actions: Exercise regularly, eat healthy foods and don't smoke.

"If you heed this advice for three things, you are greatly diminishing your risk of having a stroke," Koenig said.