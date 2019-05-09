Energy bars and truffles can be made with popcorn

FALLBROOK – A day filled with work, school, family, volunteering, social commitments and outside interests means people are on the go and probably skipping meals, but they still need nutrients and energy to power through the night.

Quick, ready-to-eat, nutrient dense energy bars help fill that need. They also help people who are looking for a snack to boost them during workouts or other physical activities.

While energy bars should not become a daily meal replacement, they are great for adding energy before a workout or when stuck in the office during lunchtime. And they beat other high fat or empty calorie food choices.

These Blueberry and Pomegranate Energy Bars, recipe courtesy of the Popcorn Board, are full of nutrients and energy, delivered in a delicious, easy to pack and eat bar. They feature popcorn, a whole grain that provides

carbohydrates and fiber to the diet. The mixture of popcorn, oats, nuts and berries is filling fuel to get them to the next destination.

Below that recipe is one for a sweet treat for Mom called "Popcorn and Peanut Truffles."

For more great tasting recipes, visit the Popcorn Board at http://www.popcorn.org.

Blueberry and Pomegranate Energy Bars

Start to finish: 2 hours, 15 minutes active time

Serves: 12 bars

Ingredients:

8 cups popped popcorn

1 1/2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1 cup dried blueberries

1/2 cup pomegranate seeds

1/2 cup whole natural almonds, toasted and coarsely chopped

2/3 cup honey

2/3 cup light brown sugar

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, melted

Directions:

Line 13x9-inch pan with foil; spray with cooking spray.

Combine popcorn, oats, blueberries, pomegranate seeds and almonds in

large bowl.

Combine honey, brown sugar and butter in small saucepan; cook over low heat to boiling; boil 2 minutes. Pour over popcorn mixture and mix thoroughly.

Using damp hands, press mixture firmly into prepared pan. Refrigerate until firm, about 2 hours. Cut into 12 bars.

Dip bottoms of bars into melted chocolate. Place on wax paper lined pan; refrigerate until ready to serve. Store in tightly covered container in refrigerator.

Popcorn and Peanut Truffles

Start to finish: 15 minutes

Servings: about 30 pieces

Ingredients:

6 cups popped popcorn

1 cup roasted and salted peanuts

1 12-ounce package semisweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup honey

Directions:

Stir popcorn and peanuts together in a large bowl; set aside.

In microwave-safe bowl, heat chocolate chips for 10 seconds. Stir chips and repeat, stirring after each 10 seconds, until chips are melted. Warm honey in microwave 10 seconds and stir into chocolate until well blended.

Pour chocolate mixture over popcorn mixture and stir until popcorn is evenly coated. Using a small ice cream scoop, push popcorn mixture into scoop and release onto wax paper to form "truffles." Refrigerate until firm.

Store truffles in an airtight container up to 5 days.

Submitted by Popcorn Board.