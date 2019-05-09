FGC makes sun catchers at Arts in the Park

Flowers for the Fallbrook Garden Club's sun catcher craft are courtesy of local florists.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Garden Club participated in Rally for Children's Arts in the Park event by helping children, parents and grandparents make "sun catchers," April 28.

A sun catcher shows off colorful flowers.

Flowers donated by Albertsons, Major Market's florist department and Fallbrook Florist were sealed between clear plastic in the center section of a paper plate which had been cut out. The plates catch the sun and highlight the flowers.

Over 150 sun catchers were created. Peggy Landers led a team of garden club members in assisting the families in the experience.

The club's general meetings take place at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, the last Tuesday of each month, with a few exceptions. For further information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Garden Club.