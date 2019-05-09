FPSG to learn about fall prevention

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support Group will hold their monthly meeting, Friday, May 24, from 10 a.m. to noon, in the Fellowship Hall of Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook.

This month’s speaker, Jessica Romero, operation family caregiver and outreach specialist with the Southern Caregiver Resource Center, speaking on “Home Safety and Fall Prevention.”

Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disease, associated with a loss of dopamine producing nerve cells. Dopamine is a chemical that helps regulate the body’s movement and balance, which leads to discussions and education involving home safety and fall prevention.

Romero will help families identify trouble spots in their homes and understand how to make the home safer for the care receiver. Families learn ways to implement fall prevention.

Established in 1987 as a nonprofit Southern Caregiver Resource Center is the leading provider of caregiver support services for San Diego County, serving 80,000 clients annually with a wide variety of support services that include education, case management, counseling, respite care and support groups. For more information, visit http://www.caregivercenter.org.

The meetings are held the fourth Friday of each month. Break out groups are held for a time of sharing, and coffee and refreshments will follow the program. The meeting is held in support of people with Parkinson’s disease, care partners and people interested in improving the world of those affected by Parkinson’s disease. Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support group is an affiliate group of North County Parkinson’s Support Group. Visit http://www.NCPSG.org for more information.

For more information, call Irene at (760) 731-0171 or Vicki at (760) 728-7117.

Submitted by Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support Group.