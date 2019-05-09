No new flu deaths reported, cases continue to decline

No additional influenza deaths were reported locally last week, and the number of flu cases continued to decline, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced recently.

A total of 114 lab-confirmed flu cases were reported last week, compared to 170 cases the week before. Sixty-seven influenza deaths have been reported this season, compared to 341 at the same time last year.

“Given the continued decline of flu cases in recent weeks, it appears that the worst of the influenza season in San Diego is over,” Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer, said.

The county Health and Human Services Agency publishes the weekly Influenza Watch report, which tracks key flu indicators and summarizes influenza surveillance in the region.

Next week will be the last weekly Influenza Watch report HHSA will publish this season; however, a final report will be issued after the season ends June 30.

For the week ending April 27, the Influenza Watch report shows emergency department visits for influenza-like illness were 3% of all visits, compared to 3% as the previous week and the total lab-confirmed cases to date were 9,287, compared to 20,735 at this time last season.

People should do the following to avoid getting sick: wash hands thoroughly and often; use hand sanitizers; stay away from sick people; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; clean commonly touched surfaces and if someone is sick, stay home and avoid contact with others.