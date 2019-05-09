California Highway Patrol, Temecula Area to open a new Explorer Post

TEMECULA – The California Highway Patrol, Temecula Area, announced the formation of Explorer Post 685. Explorer Post 685 will host an open house at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Temecula CHP office, 27685 Commerce Center Drive.

The California Highway Patrol’s Explorer Program is designed for young men and women, 15 to 21 years old, allowing them to develop the skills and knowledge needed to serve the people of California through discipline and a commitment to serving their community. Explorers assist the CHP both in office and out in the field. The experience they obtain here will be directly applicable to a future in law enforcement, while building relationships with other Explorers, in the community they serve and within the CHP. Explorers receive physical fitness training, medical training, organizational and clerical training. Explorer attend community service events, staff DUI checkpoints, participate in ride-alongs in the field and compete in Explorer competitions. “Explore” a future in law enforcement as a CHP Explorer.

The mission of the CHP Explorer Program is to develop young people into responsible and productive citizens through discipline and a commitment to serving their community.

For any questions, contact Officer A. Florez or W. Strom at (951) 506-2000.

Submitted by California Highway Patrol.