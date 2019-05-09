CBD workshop coming to Wellspring Herbs and Vitamins

FALLBROOK – Everyone is invited to an informational workshop on the benefits of CBD oil, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, May 17, at Wellspring Herbs and Vitamins, 1223 S. Mission Road.

Magen Powell from Charlotte's Web CBD Oils will hand out free samples and answer questions on how CBD oil helps with pain, anxiety and sleep as well as inflammation and many neurological disorders. There are also CBD products that can help pets. CBD oil is legal in all 50 states.

For more information on the workshop, call (760) 728-1244.