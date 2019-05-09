FAA to welcome oil artist Dawn Harrison in May

FALLBROOK – Oil artist Dawn Harrison will be the demonstrator Saturday, May 18, at the Fallbrook Art Association meeting at the Fallbrook Woman's Club, 238 W. Mission Road, in Fallbrook.

The association meets every third Saturday of the month at 8:45 a.m. with a 9:15 a.m. critique session done by the guest artist. Members are encouraged to bring one piece of their artwork to be critiqued. A 10:15 a.m. business meeting is followed by the guest artist demonstration, lunch break and a workshop from 1-4 p.m. for those who are interested. The public is invited to join with member artists at these meetings.

Harrison is a California native and has resided in San Diego for 40 years. She began pursuing fine art 25 years ago, during which she has attended numerous workshops taught by modern masters. Harrison studied extensively at Watts Atelier in Encinitas, the Athenaeum in La Jolla, Palomar College in San Marcos and earned a certificate in "Fine Art and the Creative Process" at University of California San Diego in La Jolla. Her "Light and Shadow" style of painting won her second place at the San Diego County Fair in 2018. Harrison is currently teaching weekly oil painting classes in Vista, in San Marcos and in Fallbrook at the FAA's "The Gallery" every Thursday afternoon.

"His Hand Touched" is by Dawn Harrison.

After Harrisons' demonstration, she will conduct an oil painting workshop. The workshop is open to both beginner and advanced artists, members and non-members. The cost for members is $40 with $35 going to the artist and $5 going to the association, and the cost for non-members is $50 with $45 going to the artist and $5 going to the association. To register, call Carol Reardon at (760) 731-6677. Participants need to register in advance by sending in a check to reserve a spot. Reardon will email participants a list of supplies to bring and the class agenda. More classes are offered monthly by FAA at The Gallery, 127 N. Main Ave., in Fallbrook. Visit http://www.fallbrookartassn.org for more information.

Submitted by Fallbrook Art Association.