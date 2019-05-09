Fallbrook High School holds first special education prom

The first prom for special education students at Fallbrook High School was held Friday, May 10, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The prom was planned to meet the needs of special education students and included a dance floor, a quiet place and a game area. The Crew – Creating Relationships with Every Warrior – Club was responsible for planning and staging the event.

Rachel Borg, a teacher and Crew Club adviser, said that class of 2019 had campaigned all year to encourage students to avoid using the term "retarded" or "the R word," and the Crew Club seniors wanted to leave a legacy by holding...