Fallbrook teen badly hurt after chasing hit-and-run driver

One male was transported to Palomar Hospital following a crash on Mission Road near Stage Coach Lane on Thursday, May 9.

FALLBROOK - Authorities on Saturday, May 11 were continuing to seek a driver who was involved in a crash with another car in Fallbrook early Friday then fled, was pursued by the other car's driver and escaped when the other driver was involved in a second crash.

Officers said the driver of the Mustang was in critical condition at a hospital as a result of the crash.

The dangerous chain of events began shortly before 9:40 a.m. when a brown SUV, possibly a GMC Envoy, and a Ford Mustang collided on southbound South Mission Road at Stage Coach Lane, just west of Fallbrook High School, according to information from CHP Officer Mark Latulippe.

The "involved vehicles began to chase each other,'' Latulippe said, and the two cars initially headed south, but later turned around and continued north on South Mission Road.

As the cars approached the intersection with Stage Coach Lane -- the same area where the first collision occurred -- a Honda CRV was also nearing the signal, heading west on Stage Coach.

The SUV made it through the intersection, but the Mustang was struck by the CRV, which was heading into the intersection with a green light, Latulippe said.

Another two cars, a Toyota Tundra and a Volvo V60, were also struck by the Mustang after the impact with the CRV.

The driver of the Mustang, a 19-year-old Fallbrook man, suffered "major injuries'' and was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Friday night, Latulippe said.

A female passenger in the Mustang, also 19, was being treated at Sharp Memorial Hospital for injuries described as minor.

Drivers and passengers in the other cars involved in the second crash had complaints of pain, but no other injuries, according to Latulippe.

It is believed the car involved in the initial crash is possibly an early 2000s GMC Envoy driven by a man. Its driver continued north on South Mission Road after the collision and was last seen near Rocky Crest Road.

The intersection of South Mission Road and Stage Coach Lane was closed for about an hour-and-a-half on Friday while officers investigated.