Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village News Staff 

Fire breaks out near Pala reservation, quickly halted by firefighters

 
Last updated 5/15/2019 at 2:25pm

PALA - A vegetation fire that broke out on the 9800 block of Pala Road near the Pala Band of Mission Indians reservation was halted by CalFire San Diego crews in association with Pala Fire by 11:18 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15.

CalFire officials reported that the fire had consumed a half-acre of vegetation and that the forward rated of spread had been stopped by crews that would remain on the scene to mop up and construct containment lines.





 
