Fire breaks out near Pala reservation, quickly halted by firefighters

PALA - A vegetation fire that broke out on the 9800 block of Pala Road near the Pala Band of Mission Indians reservation was halted by CalFire San Diego crews in association with Pala Fire by 11:18 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15.

CalFire officials reported that the fire had consumed a half-acre of vegetation and that the forward rated of spread had been stopped by crews that would remain on the scene to mop up and construct containment lines.