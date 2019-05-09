New information source for stuttering community

Do you stutter? Do you know someone who does? Most people do. More than 3 million Americans and 70 million people across the globe stutter, but sadly it is still quite misunderstood. Help us change that.

National Stuttering Awareness Week is May 13-19. To support the stuttering community, the nonprofit Stuttering Foundation launched a new website with easy-to-find information like articles, brochures, magazines, videos, research reports and counselor referrals, with a new laptop- and mobile-friendly interface.

The Stuttering Foundation has accurate, trusted information about stuttering and free help on its new website, http://www.StutteringHelp.org.

Please take a look and tell a friend.

Jane Fraser

President of the Stuttering Foundation