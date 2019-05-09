Jury selection to begin in trial for ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II

VISTA - Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 13 in the trial of ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, who faces charges of raping two women in Encinitas in 2018 and an unconscious teenage girl in 2003, as well as exposing himself to a woman at a Carlsbad gym earlier this year.

Winslow, 35, the son of former San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow, is facing life imprisonment in connection with a litany of charges that include rape, kidnapping and indecent exposure.

The case involves allegations that he raped a 17-year-old girl in 2003 at a home in Scripps Ranch; lured a 54-year-old transient -- who was hitchhiking -- into his Hummer for a ride, then raped her on March 17, 2018; and that he raped a 59-year-old homeless woman on May 13, 2018, then threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

He was out of custody on $2 million bail in connection with his felony case before being accused of touching himself at a Carlsbad gym on Feb. 13 and asking a woman if she liked it, then groping her while she was in a hot tub at the same gym on Feb. 22, according to police and prosecutors.

He was ordered held without bail following his arrest in that case, in which he faces misdemeanor charges of lewd conduct, elder abuse and battery of an elder.

Winslow's three separate cases have been combined into one for the trial. Jury selection at the Vista courthouse is expected to take up most of this week, with opening statements possibly beginning on Friday.

Winslow II grew up in San Diego and attended the University of Miami. He played for four NFL teams between 2004 and 2013.