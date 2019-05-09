Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Two San Diego fisherman receive permits to test domestic fishing expansion

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/11/2019 at 6:18pm



SAN DIEGO - The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration issued permits to two San Diego fishermen to test an expansion of the domestic seafood industry, a state fishery organization announced.

According to the California Pelagic Fisheries Association, the permit allows David Haworth and John Gibbs to test longline fishing equipment 50 miles or more off the coasts of California and Oregon. Both fishermen, who operate separate ships, will also be joined by a fishing observer approved by the federal government.

The U.S. imports roughly 90 percent of its seafood from countries like China, Canada, Ecuador and southeast Asian countries like Vietnam and Thailand. A more robust domestic seafood harvesting industry would improve the country's seafood security and allow for sustainable regulation of the industry, which is often not the case in foreign fisheries, the CPFA said.

"NOAA's decision is a huge win for American fisheries, fishermen and ultimately, the environment,'' CPFA President Dave Rudie said. "It will greatly benefit San Diego and southern California and our consumers as well.''

The two permits will expire at the end of April 2021.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019