Acevedo Batiz committed to improving himself, team

Bonsall High School junior Conrado Alejandro Acevedo Batiz wanted people to know that being a good discus thrower isn't always about strength.

"Many perceive field sports as sports that do not require much technique and rely on strength; however, discus relies heavily on technique and control and requires precise adjustments from head to toe to perfect a throw," he said. "I love the sport as, unlike many others, strength is not the only factor going into distinguished athletes."

His commitment to his event, the sport and his team are reasons why weights coach Dianne White and Legionnaires head coach Alan Green nominated Batiz for Athlete of the Week.

"Conrado is someone I can count on to always show up for practice," White said. "He strives to be a better athlete. A conscientious member of the discus team, Conrado is always willing to help at both practices and at meets. I appreciate his help with new throwers and he is always willing to help teach technique to his teammates when I'm working with other members of the weight team."

Batiz has been a member of the team for two years and started out throwing the shot put.

"I found myself enjoying discus much more and as such continued to practice it much more than shotput until I found myself dropping shot put in favor of discus," he said. "I enjoyed the idea and feeling of discus and felt it come to me naturally when I first began trying it. From there I kept practicing and felt myself enjoy the sport more and more with each throw."

Batiz has also competed in soccer and cross country for the Legionnaires and soon will be competing for the first time in the league finals as a discus thrower this season.

"But (it) will not be my last, as I will continue to improve my work for next year's competitions," he said.

Batiz said the team each set goals for distances they would like to reach before the season started.

"(We) took steps to improve our work and reach our goals," he said. "As the season comes to a close, I couldn't be prouder of our team effort and individual successes that have led us into finals. We have all worked hard on own and for our team and reached the top three positions in multiple meets for this year."

Of course, Batiz has his own personal goals.

"This season I set myself the goal of reaching farther distances than last year," he said. " My personal record this year far surpassed my previous record of last year by nearly 20 feet. However, I am still working hard on reaching 90-plus feet."

He said reaching those goals one by one has been thrilling.

"I will never forget the feeling and rush of excitement the first time I had a near perfect throw when I began my discus experience," he said. "Nor the difference this year compared to last year of how much I've improved with time."

Batiz said he wants to continue to compete in college and wouldn't mind adding the javelin and hammer throw to his events.

"I would love to form part of the University of California Santa Barbara program," he said.

If he doesn't get a scholarship to the university, he said, "I would be more than ecstatic to get accepted into the University of California Berkeley's elite engineering programs."

He said he wants to pursue a career in mechanical engineering.

"(I want to) work in developing new technologies as a life goal and would appreciate a retirement in which I could study marine biology," Batiz said.

Batiz is a member of the Interact Club, which works closely with the Bonsall Rotary Club and with the community.

He said one of his biggest influences during his time at Bonsall High has been White.

"She has encouraged me and the team to do our best and first inspired me to join the field and weights team," Batiz said.

Get to know Conrado Alejandro Acevedo Batiz

Favorite subject?

"I love the sciences and math, learning about the world and finding ways that many of the largest problems in the world are being solved inspires me to help these people in their efforts. As for math, finding precise calculations for solving complex problems and equations gives me a thrill to the point that I find myself often doing more work than I should."

Favorite college team?

"My favorite college team would have to be the Golden Bears of University of California Berkeley, especially their track and field team."

Favorite athlete?

"I follow many different athletes and can't choose between them. Their individual struggles and work to overcome them are too unique. Their work is phenomenal in their separate events."

Favorite band/musical artist?

"I love groups such as Green Day and Blink-182, along with countless other punk and rock artists such as Queen."

Favorite TV show?

"I haven't watched TV in a long time but have always enjoyed programs such as 'How It's Made' and other programs that break down machinery all the way down to their mechanisms."

Favorite movie?

"'The Terminator' series of movies has always remained a top pick from me, however, other favorites of mine are sci-fi movies like 'Star Wars' and 'Alien.'"

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at jpack@reedermedia.com.