Bird club to hold movie night

VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, presents Movie Night. They will be showing the documentary, “The Lost Bird Project,” Saturday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m., a new start time.

Anyone interested is invited to join the group for no cost and to see the film with popcorn and hot dogs.

The group meets at Vista Masonic Center, 761 Eucalyptus Ave., in Vista. For more information, visit http://www.ncabirdclub.com.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.