Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Branham graduates from Minnesota State University Mankato

 
Last updated 5/17/2019 at 6:52pm



MANKATO, Minn. – Minnesota State University Mankato awarded 2,304 degrees at the end of the spring 2019 semester, with approximately 1,700 students participating in three graduation ceremonies on campus May 11, in Taylor Center’s Bresnan Arena.

From Fallbrook, Samantha Branham earned a master’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology.

Candidates for graduate degrees graduated with the college of their affiliation.

