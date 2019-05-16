Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

FHS choirs to hold final concert of the year

 
Last updated 5/17/2019



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School choir program will hold its final concert of the year 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, at the Bob Burton Center, 2400 S. Stage Coach Lane. The program will feature popular music presented by the Warriors Choir, Advanced Vocal Ensemble and Madrigals as well as soloist performances.

The entire community is invited to come enjoy these talented young singers. Tickets will be available at the box office for $5 and will help support the continuation of student performing arts at Fallbrook High School.

Submitted by Fallbrook High School.

 
