Foundation for Senior Care to offer computer classes in May and June

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care will offer computer classes in May and June.

“Smartphone & Tablet (Androids)” is offered Mondays from 9:30-11:30 a.m., May 20, June 3 and June 10, with Irv Rudderow. The cost is $40.

“iPad and iPhone” is offered Thursdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. from June 6 through June 27, with instructors Bob Cebulski and Len Tevebaugh. The cost is $40.

“Solving Spreadsheet Problems” is offered Monday, May 20, from 1-3 p.m. with instructor Obie Weeks. The cost is $20.

“Basic Computer File Management” is offered Thursday, June 13, from 1-3 p.m. with instructor Obie Weeks. The cost is $10.

“Cutting the Cable Cord” will run Monday, June 17, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. with instructor Bob Cebulski. The cost is $10.

“Moving Photos From Camera” is offered Mondays, June 17 and June 24, from 1-3 p.m. instructor Russ Hatfield. The cost is $20.

Class size is limited; register now. Online registration is available or stop by and sign up in person at The Foundation for Senior Care, 135 S. Mission Road, in Fallbrook. All classes and open labs will be held at Crestview Estates, 1120 E. Mission Road, in Fallbrook.

Open labs are held every Friday from 1-3 p.m. Walk-ins welcome. Seniors seeking assistance in computer software or hardware problems should drop by.

For more information, call The Foundation for Senior Care at (760) 723-7570 or visit http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eg9rc2mqaeaf5420&llr=oviluhcab&showPage=true.