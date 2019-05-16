Kyung Hi “Kimmie” Yu died peacefully at her Fallbrook home May 10, 2019.

She was born in Busan, Korea, Feb. 25, 1933, and graduated from Kyung-Gi Girls High School in Seoul in 1951. She worked with the U.S. Army during the Korean War and served until 1956 when she came to the U.S. to resume her education at Missouri Central College in Warrensburg, Missouri.

After graduating with her bachelor’s degree in 1960, she continued her education by attending the University of Illinois Urbana where she received a master’s degree in library science. Upon graduation she moved to Philadelphia where she was initially the head librarian at Temple University Law School before eventually working at Hahnemann Medical College.

Kimmie moved to San Antonio with her family, where she entered the U.S. Civil Service and was a library director at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland’s Wilford Hall Medical Center. She transferred to the U.S. Army’s Brooke Army Medical Center until she retired in 1998.

She is survived by her husband Paul, son Victor, sister Sook Ja Mo of Oceanside, Mr. and Mrs. Hong Ki Kim of Seal Beach and nieces Lydia Moon of Vista, Young Eun Robbins of Oceanside, and Sookie Wicka of Escondido.