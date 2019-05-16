Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Quintero graduates from Cal Berkeley

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/17/2019 at 7:01pm

Kevin Quintero is a December 2018 graduate and current doctoral student at the University of California

BERKELEY – Kevin Quintero of Fallbrook graduated with a bachelor's degree from University of California Berkeley in December 2018 with a double major in political science with a concentration on American politics and American studies with a concentration in education. His senior thesis titled, "Shopping for Students: The Marketization of the Public Education System" focused on the educational policy No Child Left Behind and the neoliberalism discourse between nontraditional public schools and public schools.

Upon graduation, Quintero applied to graduate school and earned admission to the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/17/2019 21:48