Quintero graduates from Cal Berkeley

Kevin Quintero is a December 2018 graduate and current doctoral student at the University of California

BERKELEY – Kevin Quintero of Fallbrook graduated with a bachelor's degree from University of California Berkeley in December 2018 with a double major in political science with a concentration on American politics and American studies with a concentration in education. His senior thesis titled, "Shopping for Students: The Marketization of the Public Education System" focused on the educational policy No Child Left Behind and the neoliberalism discourse between nontraditional public schools and public schools.

Upon graduation, Quintero applied to graduate school and earned admission to the...