'Chaps' will ride into Memorial Day weekend
Last updated 5/17/2019 at 7:44pm
Now in its fifth extension – and finally, the final, final extension it was announced – the hit musical comedy “Chaps” is running until May 26.
If you have forgotten, it is about a BBC broadcast that goes awry just as it is time to go on the air. At air time, Tex Riley’s Radio Round-Up cowboy band hasn’t arrived at the studio. Chaos ensues when the show must go on.
And for anyone looking for a reason – like one is needed, the Lamb’s Players have extended their delightfully, hilariously funny musical “Chaps” because it is still bringing in audiences.
