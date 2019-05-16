Christian Science Church holds spring concert

Performers at Christian Science Church Spring Concert, May 4, are Natasha Ragland, Nanette Smets, Roxanne Constandse, Bridget Constandse, Zoe Constandse, Carleigh Grant, Crystal Lopez, the Rev. Walt Leverette, Margaret Singleton and Jack Ragland.

FALLBROOK – Pianists and vocalists performed a public concert at the Christian Science Church, May 4. The program included musical numbers from "Camelot," "Alice in Wonderland," "Titanic," "The Sound of Music," "Man of La Mancha," "Pajama Game," "Carmen" and traditional Celtic songs, African American spirituals and songs from Benjamin Godard, Chuck Berry and Righteous Brothers.

Submitted by Natasha Ragland.

...