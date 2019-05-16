Christian Science Church holds spring concert
Last updated 5/17/2019 at 7:42pm
FALLBROOK – Pianists and vocalists performed a public concert at the Christian Science Church, May 4. The program included musical numbers from "Camelot," "Alice in Wonderland," "Titanic," "The Sound of Music," "Man of La Mancha," "Pajama Game," "Carmen" and traditional Celtic songs, African American spirituals and songs from Benjamin Godard, Chuck Berry and Righteous Brothers.
Submitted by Natasha Ragland....
