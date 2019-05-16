Fallbrook Art Center's Artist Guild Show opens May 18

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Center's eighth annual Artists Guild Show features over 80 works in an exciting variety of media and disciplines including painting, printmaking, jewelry, sculpture, photography, mixed media and more selected by Show Juror Richard Hawk of Encinitas from 146 submissions.

The opening reception will be held Saturday, May 18, from 5-7 p.m. Awards will be announced for Best of Show, first, second and third place for $2,500 in cash awards – the final cash award of $250 is the 'People's Choice' award given to the artwork that receives the most votes by the end of the...