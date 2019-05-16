Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Art Center's Artist Guild Show opens May 18

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/17/2019 at 7:56pm

The Fallbrook Art Center's Artists Guild Show includes the work of Ariana Ayazi Michelle Shearer, Ilona Peteris, Skip Newton, Janet Carre, Jim Helms and Gabrielle Bitter.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Center's eighth annual Artists Guild Show features over 80 works in an exciting variety of media and disciplines including painting, printmaking, jewelry, sculpture, photography, mixed media and more selected by Show Juror Richard Hawk of Encinitas from 146 submissions.

The opening reception will be held Saturday, May 18, from 5-7 p.m. Awards will be announced for Best of Show, first, second and third place for $2,500 in cash awards – the final cash award of $250 is the 'People's Choice' award given to the artwork that receives the most votes by the end of the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/17/2019 22:36