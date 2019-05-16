Theatre Royale to present Disney's 'Newsies" at Pechanga

TEMECULA – Theatre Royale presents Disney’s “Newsies,” at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., June 22 and 2 p.m. June 23, at Pechanga Resort Casino.

Stop the presses. This Disney film turned Tony-winning Broadway hit inspires everyone to fight for what’s right and seize the day.

Disney’s “Newsies,” based on the 1992 motion picture, features a score by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. “Newsies” is inspired by the real-life newsboy strike of 1899, when newsboy Kid Blink led a band of orphan and runaway...