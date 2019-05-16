Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Winners of the 3rd annual Junior Art of the Avocado are named

 
Last updated 5/17/2019 at 7:59pm

Twenty-four students from kindergarten through fourth grade enter their artwork in this year's Junior Art of the Avocado competition.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Propane Co. announced the winners of the Junior Art of the Avocado competition. Twenty-four students from kindergarten through fourth grade entered and 20 students from fifth through eighth grade entered.

From kindergarten to fourth grade, the Sponsor Award was named to "Avocado Dots"by Kisa Hilsabeck, and the Chamber Pick Award was given to "Avocado Love" by Makenzie Gordon.

First place was "Mt. Avocado" by Daniel Legge; second place was "Last Avocado" by Nathan Wagner and third place was "Avocado Twins" by Charliez Almendarez.

From fifth to eighth grade, the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
