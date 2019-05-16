DEA's 17th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has highest-ever partner participation

WASHINGTON – With participation nationwide, Drug Enforcement Administration and its law enforcement partners have collected nearly 12 million pounds of unused or expired prescription medications over the course of 17 successful DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back events. During the 17th semiannual event, April 27, the Take Back initiative saw new records for the numbers of law enforcement partners and collection sites. Together with these local, state, tribal and federal partners – more than 5,000 total – at nearly 6,400 collection sites, DEA collected and destroyed close to 469...