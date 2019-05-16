Diversify the dinner menu

From sandwiches to salads, the versatility of beef can help home cooks build out a full menu with a wide array of protein-rich dishes, such as Beef Parmesan Sandwiches.

Crafting quick, easy, nutritious meals is one of the most common goals for home chefs, yet it may sometimes be difficult to keep the menu feeling fresh and new. By introducing a variety of ingredients, home cooks can broaden the horizons of their family's dinner options.

For creative family meals, consider these globally inspired recipes that highlight inventive ways to incorporate beef as a main ingredient in nearly any dish. From sandwiches to salads, the versatility of an ingredient like beef can help home cooks build out a full menu with a wide array of protein-rich dishes. With recipe...