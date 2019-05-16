How do you know when to visit a psycho-therapist?

Ginger Bahardar

Special to the Village News

If someone feels physically sick, they know to make an appointment with a medical doctor. When they feel sore and stiff, they may go to see a massage therapist. After surgery or if someone has a broken bone, they go to a physical therapist who helps get their body moving again. People know these things, and they don’t feel ashamed about doing them.

Unfortunately, making an appointment with a psycho-therapist can hold a negative stigma. Why is it considered a weakness to ask for help when life is chaotic and unmanageable? Sometimes a psychoth...