Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

How do you know when to visit a psycho-therapist?

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/17/2019 at 7:03pm



Ginger Bahardar

Special to the Village News

If someone feels physically sick, they know to make an appointment with a medical doctor. When they feel sore and stiff, they may go to see a massage therapist. After surgery or if someone has a broken bone, they go to a physical therapist who helps get their body moving again. People know these things, and they don’t feel ashamed about doing them.

Unfortunately, making an appointment with a psycho-therapist can hold a negative stigma. Why is it considered a weakness to ask for help when life is chaotic and unmanageable? Sometimes a psychoth...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/17/2019 22:36