Rainbow MWD offers homeowners new way to detect leaks, save money and conserve water

NORTH COUNTY – Rainbow Municipal Water District and the board of directors announced a new water efficiency incentive program allowing their customers access to minute-by-minute water usage data with an intelligent water monitoring device. Ever since the creation of municipal water delivery, homeowners have largely been in the dark about their water usage until the monthly bill arrives, but that is about to change for customers of the Rainbow Municipal Water District in North County.

RMWD is extending a special offer on the groundbreaking FlumePro water protection system to all qualifying...