Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

BUSD explores lease options at Palomar College

 
Last updated 5/17/2019 at 5:37pm



The possibility that Bonsall High School will operate on part of Palomar College’s Fallbrook site will require several additional steps before such a potential arrangement can be finalized, but the Bonsall Unified School District board has approved a next step.

The board’s 5-0 vote, May 8, called for the investigation of an option involving Bonsall High School use of portable classrooms currently used by Palomar College which will become vacant once the community college’s permanent structures are complete. The meeting provided a presentation of a prefeasibility study.

“It basical...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

